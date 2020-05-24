SEBRING — Police looked Thursday afternoon for a man who allegedly stole his sisters phone during an argument, gave it back, then fled.
The argument, according to Sebring Police Chief Karl Hoglund, started when the brother accused his sister of stealing narcotics.
Police are seeking 29-year-old Jahneil McDade after they had K-9 officers attempt to track him between Highlands Homes and Sheriff’s Tower Road.
The original incident was at 2:40 p.m. in the 1800 block of Orange Blossom Avenue. The sister had run to a neighbor’s house, where they called 911 to report an alleged robbery and theft.
Hoglund told the Highlands News-Sun that the brother allegedly broke into the sister’s room and accused her of stealing.
During the argument, she threatened to call 911 and he allegedly snatched the phone in a struggle with her, Hoglund said.
After she ran to the neighbor and called 911, the phone was returned to her, Hoglund said, but McDade allegedly ran off after that.
Police are still looking for him.
Hoglund said the case may carry charges of burglary, battery, robbery and depriving someone of communication.