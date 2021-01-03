SEBRING — Someone stabbed a 24-year-old Hispanic man on Grand Avenue in Sebring early New Year’s Day.
Sebring Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart said at approximately 4:30 a.m. the man was stabbed several times in the left upper arm, neck and chest somewhere in the 800 block of Grand Avenue, which is two streets north of Lemon Avenue off Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Sebring.
He was transported to a local hospital and then airlifted to a regional trauma center, Hart said. His condition is unknown.
Police are following leads provided by a witness but are asking anyone else with information to help them track down the assailant.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Stephen Williams at the Sebring Police Department, 863-471-5108, or they can leave an anonymous tip with the possibility of a cash reward by contacting Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477 or www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com.