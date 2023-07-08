A house on Pine Street in Avon Park has had several calls for deputies in recent months, said a neighbor.
Friday morning’s call was fatal. Deputies arrived to find a 37-year-old Robert Lee Willis stabbed and killed inside his home.
Deputies arrested his wife, 36-year-old Emerida Christina Rodriguez-Willis, on charges of second-degree murder and two counts of tampering with evidence.
The investigation has revealed that the two had an argument that escalated to the stabbing.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, 911 Consolidated Dispatch got a call at 8:19 a.m. for 205 E. Pine St., which sits across Delaney Avenue from the Avon Park Fire Station and just east of Hendrick’s Grocery.
Even a couple of hours after the call, several detectives and members of the Sheriff’s Crime Scene Unit were still on hand in the front yard, just beyond crime scene tape, discussing the case.
Officials said this incident is separate from a shooting that took the life of a 27-year-old Sebring man last Sunday at a home on Snapper Drive. Detectives have not made an arrest in the shooting, but said residents need not be concerned.
Meanwhile, a neighbor in the Avon Park stabbing said the incident, unfortunately, was not a surprise.
Angellica Potter, whose family has lived on the street for nine years, told both detectives and the Highlands News-Sun that the house had had disturbances several times in the last two to three months, escalating from one a week, to several a week, to daily and then several times per day.
Potter said the house previously was occupied by an elderly woman who would spend time sitting in the shade of her porch, playing jazz, classical and other peaceful music on a record player.
“We had (nice) music playing through the entire neighborhood,” Potter said.
Starting several months ago, the house was occupied by someone new who Potter took to be a relative of the lady.
However, other people eventually began showing up at the house, she said, possibly staying there, and that’s when loud noises began, including screaming from apparent domestic disputes.
As the incidents escalated, Potter said, deputies’ responses would escalate from one unit calmly driving up to several units “screeching” to a halt at the house.
Potter said she came home one afternoon to see a woman throwing belongings out into the yard. She also witnessed an arrest at the house in late May of a man she hadn’t seen there before then.
Things quieted down for a couple of weeks, Potter said, but in the last week or so, they had heated up again, with fighting morning, midday and at night.
It was so loud, she said, people could hear it all along the block.
Still, Potter said, none of the visits from deputies seemed to quell the disturbances.
Potter said she used to walk to and from Avon Park High School years ago while a student there. With frequent disturbances from the nearby house, she said she’s been afraid to walk the dogs in her fenced-in yard or have family visit with their young children, let alone walk up or down the street.