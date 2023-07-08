Detectives in the front of 205 E Pine St in AP

Detectives gather and confer Friday morning at 205 E. Pine St. in Avon Park, site of a homicide prior to 8:19 a.m. that day. Deputies arrived to find Robert Lee Willis, 37, stabbed and killed inside his home.

 PHIL ATTINGER/STAFF

A house on Pine Street in Avon Park has had several calls for deputies in recent months, said a neighbor.

Friday morning’s call was fatal. Deputies arrived to find a 37-year-old Robert Lee Willis stabbed and killed inside his home.

Recommended for you