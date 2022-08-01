SEBRING – A Highlands County defendant was having trouble staying off his drug of choice — methamphetamine — so he had himself arrested.
The unidentified defendant, who is on a year probation – asked County Court Judge Anthony C. Ritenour in an April letter to take him off probation and put him in jail where “I can try inpatient rehabilitation.”
It was not the man’s first attempt to be arrested and placed in a drug rehab program.
Almost a year earlier on May 8, 2021, the 41-year-old man dropped his pants and mooned a Sebring Police officer as he drove past the man on North Ridgewood Drive. The reason: He wanted to be arrested and enter a drug rehab program in the county jail.
“As I looked to the sidewalk to the east of me, I could plainly see a white male turn around and face his back at me, pull down his black shorts and expose his full buttocks … in my direction. The man, who the officer recognized, “did this on a public street and in full view of anyone in the area.”
When the officer asked the man why he had exposed himself, he responded, “I want to go back to jail.”
When he went to court on the indecent exposure charge Ritenour gave him a year probation and 25 hours of community service on Aug. 25, 2021, and the man went free.
In April 2022, the man wrote a letter to Ritenour, again asking to be rearrested and put in drug rehab.
“I am currently on misdemeanor probation for indecent exposure,” he stated in a hand-written letter to the judge. “I tried to get the officer to arrest me so I could go into JASA (Jail Substance Abuse Treatment Program). I was there in October 2015 and did a year clean. I have been on probation for about six months and I am having a lot of trouble with my drug addiction. Will you please let me spend the remainder of my time in jail? If I can’t go to JASA at the county jail for the remainder of my time, I will do the whole year (in jail).”
Today, the man will again have a chance to ask Ritenour for drug treatment. According to court records, the man has failed to pay $1,244.25 in fines, court fees, and investigative costs connected to the indecent exposure case.
The man was arrested and charged with possessing methamphetamine and paraphernalia in 2015, but prosecutor Drew Davis dropped the charges when the man successfully completed a pretrial drug treatment program. However, it is not uncommon for addicts to obtain recovery after several attempts.
He is scheduled to appear before Ritenour at 9 a.m.