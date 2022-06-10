LAKE PLACID — The man who attacked retired Lake Placid Police Chief Jerry Pendarvis was on pretrial release on a domestic violence charge in Sarasota County at the time of the attack.
David Mitchell Adcock, who was arrested for shoving 79-year-old Pendarvis on Main Avenue in downtown Lake Placid in July 2021, had been arrested two months earlier in Sarasota after being beaten to the ground by another man.
According to Sarasota County court records, Adcock also was on the ground, bleeding from the head and ears. Two women were standing above the men when police arrived.
The victim told police that the male roommate had texted Adcock and told him to get his belongings out of his house or be evicted. When Adcock arrived to do so, he and the other man began punching one another. Adcock, whose eyes were almost swollen shut, told police he wanted a gun so he could kill the man who beat him. Witnesses told Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputies that Adcock started the fight by sucker punching the other man in the house he shared with the other couple. He was arrested and charged with domestic battery.
In July, while on bond in Sarasota County, Adcock showed up in Lake Placid, shoving the late Pendarvis at the corner of Park Street and Main Avenue.
A Lake Placid Police officer arrested Mitchell and charged him with battery on a person 65 or older, battery on a law enforcement officer, and resisting without violence. He was held in the Highlands County Jail until May 4 – when, just five days before his trial – he suddenly pled no contest.
Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada sentenced him to one year of community control followed by two years of probation. He must take anger management classes, substance abuse evaluations, and subject himself to warrantless searches and seizures.
Sarasota County gets him next on the misdemeanor charge, which could net him up to a year in jail there.
Pendarvis, 80, the unofficial historian of Lake Placid, passed away in April. He was a much-beloved local leader who volunteered at the Lake Placid Historical Society & Depot Museum after retiring from law enforcement many years ago. He could be seen there with his denim overalls and ball cap, usually his Vietnam Veteran hat on, as he recounted life at the railway station.
“Chief Pendarvis was always very polite and courteous,” Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler said. “He truly was the epitome of a small town servant. Long past his days with the police department, Jerry could be found volunteering at the historical museum. May God bless Mr. Pendarvis and offer peace to his family.”