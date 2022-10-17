SEBRING — A man charged for injuries sustained by a woman who jumped from his car will be arraigned today.
Anthony Devon Powell, 25, fled a Polk County traffic stop and drove like mad into Highlands County on Aug. 28, according to his arrest report. Powell, of Del Ray Beach, has previous arrests for armed robbery and other charges.
Polk County law enforcement contacted Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and told them Powell may be on his way. Powell was spotted on U.S. 27 near Sun ‘N Lakes Boulevard after 1 a.m., detectives said.
A white 2020 Jeep with an inebriated Powell at the wheel and a woman in the passenger seat was spotted approaching Sebring at a high rate of speed, police said. A Sheriff’s deputy gave chase and pursued Powell down U.S. 27.
Powell ran through multiple red lights and on “multiple occasions” driving south in the northbound lanes of U.S. 27, causing drivers to move off the road to avoid colliding with Powell.
The unidentified woman in the car panicked and dove out of the car as it was speeding down the road. She was taken to the hospital where she eventually recovered from her injuries.
As he hit 90 mph, Powell drove over stop sticks, which are designed to pop a vehicle’s tires. He lost control, crossed the southbound lanes, and collided with down guides on telephone poles. He kept driving, which led deputies to ram his car. He was arrested and charged with DUI/serious injury, failing to leave information after an accident, causing an injury while fleeing and eluding, driving without a license and causing serious injury and false imprisonment.
Powell will stand before Circuit Court Peter Estrada Monday morning and is expected to plead not guilty.
He is being held on more than $60,000 bond.
If he is released, he will be required to sign up for a substance abuse evaluation, submit to random breathalyzer and drug screens, and would be ordered to only leave the county with permission.
Polk County has a hold on him for the fleeing and eluding as well.