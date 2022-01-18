SEBRING — The Sebring man charged with shooting a mother bear and a cub to death in his yard is back in county court today.
Sun ‘N Lake resident John Falango, 43, has pleaded not guilty to four counts each: killing or attempting to kill black bears out of season; killing or attempting to kill black bears without a permit; killing or attempting to kill bear cubs or a bear with cubs; and using improper methods, such as the .380 pistol and ammunition he allegedly used to kill them.
Each charge is a second-degree misdemeanor punishable by six months in jail and a $500 fine, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
Falango, who is represented by defense lawyer William Fletcher’s office in downtown Sebring, has a pretrial status hearing this morning.
Falango told County Judge Anthony Ritenour at his arraignment in December that bears are a common visitor to his property.
“Me and my wife and my son have been living there for 11 years now. We’ve seen a few dozen bears coming in our yard, climbing our fence, it’s no problem,” Falango told Ritenour. “We don’t mess with them, they’re just grazing around, it’s kind of cool to look at. But the situation I got in was a totally, absolutely different situation.”
According to reports from the FWC, Falango shot the bears after returning from an early morning foray with his dog. When he spotted the adult female bear and three cubs on his property, his dog barked and chased them up a tree.
After parking his golf cart, the FWC complaint states, Falango backed his golf cart into his garage and emerged with a Hi-Point .380 pistol from his bedroom. He shined a flashlight on the bears and fired multiple times. One cub fell out of the tree and Falango shot him again, the complaint states. After he went inside to call FWC to report the shooting, the mother bear walked approximately 100 feet from the tree before she died of her injuries, reports said. The FWC captured and relocated one cub, and the fourth cub ran off.
Ritenour listened favorably to Falango’s explanation.
Ritenour, who keeps bees and recovers hives on the wing, from the Sun ‘N Lake community, told Falango that he understood how bears can be a nuisance as well as dangerous.
“Just so happens I’m a redneck that’s lived around here,” he told Falango. “I’m a beekeeper too. Bears have wreaked havoc on my hives. Tore up 25-35 hives in the last six years. I’m not the biggest ‘whatever’ of bears, but I also don’t think we should be going out and going, ‘wham bam, thank you ma‘am.’ And that’s not what has occurred.”