The man who allegedly shot an 11-year-old boy in the jaw in Sebring on July 17 is back in Highlands County to stand trial.
His arraignment is set for Aug. 21 at 8:30 a.m.
Highlands County Sheriff’s detectives put out an alert for the arrest of Domonique Rakeem Graham, 30, charging him with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery without intent to kill, shooting into an occupied vehicle and child neglect, hours after he fired at a car full of children.
An Orange County Sheriff’s Office arrest report said deputies arrested the Sebring resident two days later on Warren Sapp Drive in Apopka around 5 p.m. He was charged with other crimes stemming from the shooting, including five counts of child abuse, two counts of aggravated battery, and criminal mischief.
Highlands Prosecutor John Kromholz said Orange County Sheriff’s Office notified Highlands County of his arrest. Kromholz said Highlands deputies were to drive to Orange County to bring Graham to the Orange Street jail.
He faces life in prison if convicted of the attempted second-degree murder.
The shooting occurred after Graham apparently involved himself in a domestic dispute in a home on Sturgeon Drive in Sebring, which is just off the Panther Parkway. As a truck drove away from the residence with multiple children inside, Graham allegedly fired several shots at the vehicle.
An 11-year-old boy was struck in the jaw and a 12-year-old girl suffered a cut to her face from debris. The boy was airlifted to a trauma center where he was listed in stable condition Tuesday. The girl was treated and released.
Graham has previous arrests for assault and battery during a burglary and felony battery with great bodily harm. In April 2013, Graham allegedly punched and beat a man who was sitting in his car on Delaney Avenue in Avon Park. The victim was put on a life flight to Tampa and “coded” while in flight, the victim’s heart stopped beating, according to Graham’s arrest affidavit. The victim survived the beating, however.
Prosecutors dropped those charges after a witness recanted, according to court records.
He also was arrested for domestic battery twice; the first charge he pleaded to and successfully completed a diversion program. Prosecutors then dropped the charge.
They dropped the second charge of domestic battery after determining the dispute was about Graham using his hand to block a woman from taking his child with her.