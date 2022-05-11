SEBRING — A judge wants to hear from Marshall Blackmon, the gun store employee who sold a 9mm handgun to Zephen Xaver two weeks before he shot five women to death in SunTrust Bank in 2019.
Blackmon is not a suspect, nor is he accused of doing anything wrong when he sold the Springfield Arms handgun to Xaver. Blackmon, a former employee of Boom Boom Guns and Ammo, failed to show for his March 1 deposition, Assistant Public Defender Jane Allie McNeill told Judge Angela J. Cowden Monday. At her request, Cowden issued what is known as a “show-cause” order, which requires Blackmon to show reasons why he couldn’t be at the deposition. If his reasons for the no-show aren’t good enough, he can be held in contempt of court.
Assistant State Attorney Paul Wallace told Cowden that he’d found a Texas address for Blackmon and was attempting to contact him. Wallace said he’d do his best to contact Blackmon.
Blackmon, who followed Florida Department of Law Enforcement procedures and had Xaver fill out ATF Form 4473, was unaware of what Xaver had planned. Xaver was not flagged and was able to purchase the gun after the three-day wait.
McNeill was to ask for a show-cause order for three Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies who were at SunTrust Bank on Jan. 23, 2019, the day of the shooting. McNeill did not file those, however, because they have been contacted and will appear for a second round of depositions, Wallace told Circuit Court Peter Estrada last week.
The defense lawyer also has completed 13 depositions and filed them May 6 with the court, an indication that things are moving forward. McNeill has asked for a July 2023 trial date, but Estrada still wants jury selection to begin by the end of the year.
Xaver entered the bank alone on Jan. 23, 2019 and shot to death four bank tellers and a customer. He emerged from a back room with his hands up when Highlands County Sheriff’s SWAT entered the bank with raised weapons.