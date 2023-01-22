SEBRING – Christopher Caauwe, the man who allegedly threatened to kill his girlfriend and 6-month-old baby in June 2020 is scheduled to change his not-guilty plea Monday.
He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of false imprisonment, domestic battery by strangulation, child abuse, kidnaping/false imprisonment of a child under 13, domestic battery, and tampering in a third-degree felony proceeding.
Caauwe was apparently upset about a friend’s suicide, had begun drinking heavily in the apartment he shared with a woman and a 6-month-old baby around June 9, 2020. He allegedly beat and punched the woman as she held the baby, knocking her to the ground. He also held a pistol to the woman’s head and strangled her to the point of unconsciousness, police said.
When the woman fled the apartment without the baby and ran to a neighbor’s house, she called Highlands emergency dispatch. At the same time, neighbors called police with reports of shots fired, but it turned out to be Caauwe breaking windows in cars.
The Sheriff’s Office responded and saw Caauwe standing on the grass in front of the apartments.
As police tried to talk him down, he threatened to shoot the woman and the child. After arresting him outside, the police went inside the apartment. They found the baby stuffed between mattresses and the wall. The baby had lumps and bruises and was having trouble breathing, deputies reported.
The interviewed wife about what happened, and noticed she had numerous bruises, cuts and scratches to her face, arms, hands, torso and knees.
If he pleads guilty or no contest, Caawe faces 5 years for aggravated assault alone; as well as 5 years for child abuse, and other punishment.