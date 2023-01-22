SEBRING – Christopher Caauwe, the man who allegedly threatened to kill his girlfriend and 6-month-old baby in June 2020 is scheduled to change his not-guilty plea Monday.

He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of false imprisonment, domestic battery by strangulation, child abuse, kidnaping/false imprisonment of a child under 13, domestic battery, and tampering in a third-degree felony proceeding.

