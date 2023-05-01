A judge on April 17 sentenced 25-year-old Latrevieus Dionne Wiley to 15 years in prison for armed robbery, tampering with a witness, and for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
Wiley, whose modus operandi is “armed robbery” according to one Highlands County Sheriff’s arrest report, was also designated a violent felony offender of special concern when he pled guilty to the charges on April 17.
In April 2021, as a man sat in his Honda sedan outside Hawks Grocery in Avon Park, Wiley walked up and asked him for a ride to “The Block.” When the driver said no, Wiley pulled a pistol and demanded all the victim’s money. When the man said no again, Wiley whistled for an accomplice, who emerged from behind the building pointing a rifle.
As the two men held their guns on the victim, they emptied his pockets and the car’s glove compartment. When the man broke and ran from the car, Wiley and his accomplice also ran off.
According to detectives who arrested Wiley for the robbery, Wiley had told others he would harm the victim if he didn’t drop the charges.
The victim called the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and told them Wiley had threatened him from jail. A detective located the Sept. 6, 2021, jail phone call and listened to it.
The caller identified himself to the victim as another inmate. He then told the victim, “Lil Fresh want (sic) me to pass a message … he’s sorry for whatever went on … he ain’t mad at you … are you going to let them fry him?”
As he listened to the call, the detective watched a jail security video that showed Wiley on the phone.
According to the detective, “It is not uncommon for inmates to use other inmate’s phone accounts in an attempt to disguise their intentions and make it difficult for law enforcement to review their phone calls.”
The threats to harm the victim were probable attempts “to have someone use physical force in an attempt to get the victim to withhold his … testimony,” the detective wrote.
Wiley has convictions for burglary, robbery, grand theft, and dealing in stolen property.