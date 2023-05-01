A judge on April 17 sentenced 25-year-old Latrevieus Dionne Wiley to 15 years in prison for armed robbery, tampering with a witness, and for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Wiley, whose modus operandi is “armed robbery” according to one Highlands County Sheriff’s arrest report, was also designated a violent felony offender of special concern when he pled guilty to the charges on April 17.

