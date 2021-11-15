Man will plead to fake ballot signatures Monday

SEBRING — Derrell Gregory Crumedy, the young man arrested on suspicion of forging names on a ballot petition in February is scheduled to plead guilty to lesser charges today.
Prosecutors originally charged Crumedy with 15 counts of signing another person’s name on a political ballot; four counts of scheming to defraud, 15 counts of forgery, and 15 counts of submission of false voter information when he was arrested in February.
In April, prosecutor Nora Swaby agreed to drop 15 counts of false voter registration and 15 counts of forgery charges against the 19 year old. Crumedy has no prior arrests. In Florida, petition circulators like Crumedy are paid by the political groups that sponsor Florida ballot initiatives, and are not employees of the elections office.
That leaves the third-degree felonies for submitting false voter registration information and scheming to defraud, each of which are punishable by up to five years in Florida prison.
Crumedy’s alleged caper was discovered in July 2019 by Giselle Acevedo, Highlands County’s deputy Supervisor of Elections, when she saw her signature on a ballot petition. Acevedo, second in command in the elections office, didn’t remember signing a petition to change voting requirements in Florida. Someone had picked the wrong signature to forge, because one of Acevedo’s responsibilities is to ensure petition signatures are authentic.
The initial discovery ballooned into a larger case involving hundreds of forged signatures.
In Florida, signing another person’s name to a ballot petition is a first degree misdemeanor punishable by a year in prison.
After seeing her signature had been forged, she remembered agreeing to provide her signature to a young petition circulator outside her office. Instead of jotting down a signature on a list on a clipboard, each person fills out and signs an individual form. She signed the form, which elections employees are allowed to do.
“About a week and a half ago, a young man was standing outside the entrance of my work place,” Acevedo wrote in her complaint to law enforcement. “He asked me if I could sign an initiative petition raising Florida’s minimum wage for him. I was in a hurry, so I took the blank form and told him I would bring it back to him. Later in the morning, I took the filled petition form and handed it to him.”
It was a few days later that she ran across her signature — in the wrong place.
“As I was verifying petitions for Citizen Requirement to Vote in Florida Elections, I came across my petition with my information and signature that had obviously been forged.”
In other words, though she had actually filled out a form to be on the petition to raise the minimum wage, someone had filled out her information and forged her signature on a form showing her support for another cause.
The elections supervisor maintains the names of signature collectors; Acevedo quickly determined the young man to be Crumedy, 19.
In addition to the voting requirement and minimum wage petitions, Crumedy gathered signatures on petitions for marijuana laws, banning red light cameras in ticketing, voter approval of constitutional amendments, and a push to allow all voters to vote in state primaries, regardless of party affiliation.
Faking petition signatures is not the same as voter fraud; it does not affect votes on Election Day and doesn’t reduce anyone’s ability to vote. Petition pages with questionable signatures are simply thrown out and not counted.