SEBRING — Jose Angel Sanchez is asking a court to set aside his 2019 convictions for sexual battery of a teen girl.
County Court Judge Anthony C. Ritenour sentenced Sanchez to two consecutive life sentences in September 2019 after a jury convicted Sanchez on two counts of custodial sexual battery of a child under 18.
In his motion for post-conviction relief, Sanchez cites missteps by his then-defense attorney, Jennifer Powell, prosecutor Courtney Lenhart and the judge who oversaw his trial.
Sanchez was in court Friday morning seeking a new trial and other post-conviction relief. He had been transferred to Highlands County from Glades County Correctional Institution, where he is serving his sentence. The wheelchair-bound prisoner will have to return to Glades County until January.
The reason: Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada had to reschedule Friday’s hearing after documents attached to the case were late in coming.
In his request to have his conviction and sentence set aside, Sanchez is claiming “manifest injustices” in the entire trial process, including alleged procedural misbehavior by both prosecutors and defense lawyers. Sanchez, who argues that his confession to police was coerced and false, says it should have been thrown out.
His other complaints against the court and lawyers include his former defense lawyer, Jennifer Powell, didn’t impeach the alleged victim during a pre-trial hearing or during the trial; that she failed to introduce evidence that showed the victim had not been sexually abused, and failed to argue for a dismissal after it was learned the prosecution only had the testimony of the victim and a false confession by the defendant.
As for prosecutors, Sanchez claims Assistant State Attorney Courtney Lenhart asked the victim questions outside the limits of the court’s Williams Rule instruction. The victim’s answers brought up other instances outside the scope of the charges against Sanchez, which he believes greatly prejudiced the jury.
Sanchez also faults prosecutors for manipulating the jury’s emotions against him by asking prospective jurors about pregnancies, their children and grandchildren — creating what is known as a “Sesame Street platform” in the minds of the juries.
Sanchez faults Powell for not objecting to Lenhart’s “tainting” of the jury pool and for failing to demand a new jury pool.
Sanchez also criticizes the judge for not giving proper (cautionary) jury instructions at the close of evidence. Judges instruct juries on weighing evidence and testimony, such as not holding it against a defendant when they choose not to take the stand.