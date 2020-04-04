I believe we have some hard weeks ahead of us, but the end of the initial coronavirus crisis is in sight.
If you’re interested in the details, I have shared my math at the end of this letter. The short version is this: By May 1, I believe there will be significant good news in the resolution of this crisis, and our elected officials will need to decide how and when to gradually open up our economy. I am glad I don’t have to make that decision.
Based on my estimate of May 1st, D-R Media is going to run for the next four weeks, similar to the last two weeks. Our best guess is our overall company revenue will be down about 50% the four weeks in April versus the prior year.
Here’s how we are managing through that revenue challenge the next four weeks, until the politicians make that difficult decision about how to gradually open our economy back up, hopefully May 1st.
We love our customers but are particularly concerned about helping our employees through this challenging time. That’s why we’ve not yet had any layoffs of employees and kept our health insurance intact for all those employees who were members of the plan.
We believe we now have a pay package available, with a boost from the government that will keep the vast majority of our employees able to keep paying their rent, car payments, credit card bills over the next eight weeks, and potentially beyond. Managers are in the process of discussing these changes with each individual employee to see what package makes the most sense.
For our higher paid employees, including salespeople, we believe we potentially have a different pay package for eight weeks that will help those people also be able to maintain a similar cash flow as before the crisis. We are waiting on the issuance of rules from the Federal government in order to share with our sales and management team.
This is a difficult tightrope for a small family-owned business. We are trying to keep all of our team members employed, still with insurance, with pay packages that we hope, with government assistance, keeps our employees near their normal pay despite our revenue likely being 50% less in April than last year. The government programs have a lag period before they kick in but after a week or two it is our hope to cross over the tightrope with our business and employees intact.
Our newspapers and production plant are considered essential services. It is our intent to stay open for business the next four weeks while we wait for the coronavirus to begin to ebb.
The plan for D-R Media is based on my best estimate of forecasting a turn to good news on the coronavirus. We will keep everyone posted. Thank you for all the work you are doing for our customers and the community.
By the Numbers
If you’re a numbers person, you might be interested in the math that led to my prediction of May 1st.
Here’s the prediction. Around April 15th, we will finally see the peak of new cases in Florida. The peak in ICU hospital bed usage will be around May 1st. That’s my opinion, but here’s why I believe the end of the crisis is in sight.
The rate of growth in new cases each day compared to the prior day is rapidly slowing. Let’s compare this week to Friday the 20th when the Florida governor decided to close our beaches, and self-distancing truly started in Florida.
The number of new cases is clearly growing, setting new records, but the gradual slowdown in growth rates likely means around two weeks from now, three weeks after the Governor closed the beaches, new daily cases compared to the prior day should peak and slowly decline. About two weeks after the top peak cases, we will experience peak ICU patients — around May 1st — five weeks after the governor closed our beaches.
Countries that are ahead of us, saw peak ICU bed usage about four weeks after the hard level clampdown. Because America and Florida are not in quite as hard a clampdown, it could take a little longer than my forecast, but the end of the crisis is in sight.
David Dunn-Rankin is CEO of D-R Media, which owns the Highlands News-Sun and the Highlands Sun, as well as newspapers in Lake, Polk and Sumter counties.