Dennis Cathcart, founder of Tropiflora, a major grower of bromeliads, says the grow-houses with all their plants were hit hard by Hurricane Ian, completely destroying seven structures and heavily damaging most of the rest, Cathcart stands in one of the structures with half of the roof hanging down with his tillandsia plants, Tuesday, in Sarasota, Fla.

 TIFFANY TOMPKINS/THE BRADENTON HERALD VIA AP

BRADENTON, Fla. — Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida at the worst possible time for many in the agricultural community, cutting a path through Florida’s citrus belt and hitting tomato fields just before the start of seasonal harvests.

Ian impacted 375,300 acres of citrus groves — nearly every acre where oranges are grown in Florida — and 153,638 acres of vegetable and melon crops, among others, Christa Court, a University of Florida economist, said in a Zoom press conference Tuesday.

