So, the Highlands County commission will discuss mandatory masks at every meeting.
Shades of the 2000 election when the dims attempted to steal the election in Florida with endless re-counts. One got the impression that the re-counts would continue until Al Gore finally won, then that would be declared the real count. Unfortunately, as the muddle-headed process continued, he fell further behind. Oh well, they tried.
One has the impression this will be attempted in Highlands. Keep bringing it up as fear mongering is ginned up at every meeting until enough commissioners cave.
If masks work, why “social distancing?“
If “social distancing” works, why masks?
If masks and “social distancing” work, then why are some businesses closed?
If we can stand in line at the grocery store, then why can’t we stand in line to vote?
It is not about health, it never was. It is about instilling fear and attaining power.
“The finest trick of the devil is to persuade you that he does not exist.”
"Le Joueur généreux," Le Spleen de Paris
CHARLES BAUDELAIRE
Harold Day
Lake Placid