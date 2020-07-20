“Jawhol, mein Fuhrer.” Soon followed by “Papers, Please!”
Trump’s election in 2016 pulled back the curtain on the plethora of globalist (elected or appointed) infesting our institutions and their contempt for the freedom and liberty to which Americans are accustomed. Many of these have been gradually eroded over the past 50 years but a few still remain. We should cherish them and not give them up so easily.
Same-same with the whole Chinese flu planed-demic [sic]. It has exposed many of the individuals from governors down to town or county commissioner as being petty tyrants, most little better than mini totalitarian dictators who impose all manner of repressive rules of Kafkaesque logic and questionable efficacy – Walmart can stay open, local eateries cannot; Costco can stay open, barbershops/hairdressers cannot; gathering at churches is forbidden but all manner of demonstrations are fine, et al. All in the name of protecting us from just another oriental seasonal flu.
The saddest element is that so many have fallen hook, line and sinker for the scam.
“Against stupidity the very gods themselves contend in vain.” Friedrich von Schiller
Amen.
Harold Day
Lake Placid