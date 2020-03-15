This home is located at 3314 Monza Drive in Manor Hill, Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring. It is priced at $224,900 and is listed by The Elliott Team at Keller Williams Realty.
This awesome (one family owned) Manor Hill pool home has lots of curb appeal with a lush lawn and tropical landscaping. Enter this spacious home via the covered front porch and leaded glass front door. Step inside to an extremely well maintained split floor plan boasting vaulted ceilings and 2,000 square feet of living space with three bedrooms and three full bathrooms.
There is both a living room and a family room that is separated by a galley style kitchen that features stainless steel appliances. There are lots of cabinets and counter space and decorative plant shelves on top of the cabinets.
Want to open this kitchen up even more? No problem ... easily remove the upper cabinets over the sink and breakfast bar if desired to have a nice wide open floor plan to the family room. There is also a large dining room.
Pocket sliding doors open from the family room out to the tiled enclosed porch that overlooks the crystal clear pool. This enclosed porch is an awesome extension of your living space as this room is under air and features a wood tongue-and-groove vaulted ceiling and Key West-style storm shutters on the widows. Another slider opens to the caged pool and lanai.
The private master suite features a walk-in closet, private bath with walk-in shower, and private access door to the pool and lanai.
The pool has just been completely resurfaced and a new skimmer installed. It’s perfect and ready to help you beat the Florida heat in style.
There are two additional bedrooms and full bath on the opposite side of the house.
The attached two-car garage has an access door to the laundry room (under air) and pool bath (with bonus room) that also has a door to the pool.
This is a great home — great value.
This amazing home is being offered by The Elliott Team at Keller Williams Realty. The Elliott Team can be reached at 863-658-3780.