My letter is in response to the sandbagger letter in the Jan. 20 Highlands News-Sun. I do several golf tournaments a year for the veterans, in which all the golfers are on the honor system. Over the past few years, I have raised over $100,000 for the various organizations, which include VFW Post 4300, AmVets Post 21 and Highlands Shriners.
The pros at each golf tournament do the handicapping, which determines the flight winners. In this past tournament with Am Vets, we bought $1,000 worth of door prizes for the golfers. Thanks for your support.
Paul Morris
Sebring