On Saturday morning, Jan. 13, my wife and I were involved in a horrific automobile accident at the intersection of Parkway and Scenic Highway.
There were so many good people who came to our aid. They pulled us from the car; they dressed our wounds and were just kind enough to help, to keep us calm until the ambulance arrived. There were also witnesses who were willing to wait until police arrived.
Our wish would be to thank each of you personally, but since that is impossible, we must rely on the newspaper. So, all I can say is thank you very much. If you ever see us and recognize us, please make yourself known. We would really like to shake your hand.
Larry and Phemie Tullis
Sebring