I’m what they used to call an “outdoorsman.” Not sure they use the term anymore, but I’m a hunter and fisherman and I love the great outdoors.
I’ve hunted rabbits, pheasants, ducks and deer, and I’ve fished for pretty much everything that swims in our lakes and the sea.
And I own guns. A bunch of them. Rifles, shotguns and handguns. I didn’t buy them to shoot anybody, but like my father and my father’s father, I bought them to hunt, or for target shooting. I have a couple compound bows as well, again for hunting. It’s a great sport.
So why would anyone want to take away my guns? Seems like a reasonable question, even in the year 2020. I’m a proud member of the NRA, and as my children got older, I taught them not only how to shoot the guns, but the importance of gun safety.
In college, and throughout my adult life, I’ve read the history books regarding the banning of or the confiscation of guns in other countries throughout history.
Hitler and many other dictators are said to have mandated that guns had to be taken from citizens for their own good, and then once they got all the guns, they murdered and enslaved millions of their own citizens. I’ve heard that the only reason Japan did not invade the United States after Pearl Harbor is they thought every American household had a gun.
Like many people, I’ve also heard that if you add up all the licensed deer hunters in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania you would have the largest armed military force in the world. Over a million strong. And that’s just three states.
I’m also a conservative Republican. I’ve heard all the reasons Democrats want gun control, none of which make any sense, and yet they fervently want to take our guns. Sure, all they want right now is to control which guns we can own and how much ammunition we can buy, but trust me, if Joe Biden becomes president and Kamala Harris becomes vice-president, they will go after our guns.
I understand that guns can kill. All you have to do is look at the Democratic cities and states with Democratic mayors and governors that already ban guns. Fifty to 60 people are shot every weekend in Chicago, a city that has some of the toughest gun laws in the country. But the guns being used are not legal, licensed firearms, and the people doing the shooting do not carry concealed weapons permits. They are criminals, drug addicts, drug pushers and gang members.
If this country decides to take the guns away from citizens who have applied for and legally purchased their firearms, who is going to take them away from the bad guys? And who is going to protect an un-armed family from the bad elements in our society, or maybe, even from a rogue government? Our fore-fathers considered this to be a real possibility and as a result, they wrote the 2nd Amendment to the Constitution.
There are many other reasons in addition to gun control that I do not support Joe Biden and the Democratic party. Abortion, stacking the court and the ridiculous New Green Deal are just a few more items in their platform that many other “outdoorsmen and outdoorswomen” don’t support.
I’m 72 years old and I have voted in every election since I’ve been old enough to vote. In my lifetime, I thought there would never be a presidential election more important than 2016. I was wrong. This election, the presidential election of 2020 is not only the most important election of my lifetime, but it could well determine if my grandchildren or yours, have the opportunity to become “outdoorsmen.”
Don Norton is a Sebring resident. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.