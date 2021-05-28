"Wasted youth" was an excellent and beautiful account of your experiences with these wonderful and exceptional youngsters over the years. It's so unfortunate that so many of the bright youth throughout the world, with such budding gifts to one day offer, face such insurmountable hardships.
Be assured that the knowledge gained and the lesson you took the time to share with all of us, in your letter to the editor this past Saturday, was not wasted. Your insights go a long way in reminding us of the precious treasure, our, and the entire world's youth are to our future. It can never be understated, and should never be forgotten or ignored.
Thanks for shining a light, Jim (Upchurch)!
L. Kirsten Heads
Sebring