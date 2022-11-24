SEBRING — Anyone who has ever cooked a Thanksgiving dinner with turkey and all the trimmings can understand the time, effort, sweat, and yes, sometimes even tears that goes into the meal. Just imagine the effort it takes to produce over 3,200 dinners (not to mention the dishes), yet that’s just what Hands for Homeless and Faith Lutheran Church have done.
The dinners are for the community and starts with community. Hundreds of volunteers and man-hours go into preparing the feasts. Chef Jacob Lyons of Hands for Homeless and Faith Lutheran’s Pastor Rob Maulella are immensely grateful for the many hands that are making light work.
Hands for Homeless will be serving up more than 1,200 dinners at Union Congregation Church at 106 N. Butler Ave. in Avon Park. The free dinners are available from 10:30 a.m. to noon Thursday. Guests can dine in or take their dinners home. They will also be delivering meals from Hardee County all the way to Lake Placid.
Some 80 volunteers have been prepping food for an entire week ahead of Thanksgiving Day, but the organization and planning has taken months. Lyons was particularly grateful for the volunteers on Wednesday as it was time to wash and peel 400 pounds of potatoes.
While Chef Lyons is well known for his Israeli and fine dining cuisine, he has kept the menu simple and traditional, although most items, including sweet potato pies, started from scratch. Most of the volunteers have helped in the past although some are new. Sebring High School students lent a hand or two in the kitchens, Lyons said.
“Growing up, we always had something on the table. So, I just wanted to give back,” Drema Cline said.
Patti Joshnick was also assisting wherever she could and explained why she was there. “For the satisfaction. I like helping,” she said.
Hands for Homeless feeds the hungry, homeless and hurting everyday. Thanksgiving dinner started nearly 20 years ago with a client who wanted to pay it forward when she got her Habitat for Humanity home. It started with 180 meals and today will serve over 1,200.
At Faith Lutheran, volunteers have been meeting all week to divide and conquer the monumental task of dishing out 2,000 dinners. Diners had to sign up for the church’s meals and they will be picked up and delivered today faithfully by volunteers.
Karen Baas normally heads up the weekly food ministry at the church, feeding 60 families per week. She and three others are the organizers of the Thanksgiving meals and delegate jobs to the volunteers. The volunteers were also a mixture of new and veterans. Students from Sebring High School’s I.B. and AVID programs were busy hauling items, cutting pies and more.
Pastor Rob Maulella said the outreach has been going on for at least 15 years.
“We have always wanted to serve the community,” Maulella said. “We are a serving church; we wanted a place for the community to have a meal.”
Since COVID, the meals have been done in a takeaway manner and would be the same today. The need for the free meals is necessary, now more than ever.
“There has been an increase in the need for meals,” the pastor explained. “COVID was the first thing. Then, we’ve had so many people moving into the area and this year we have inflation.”
Feeding so many people is a massive job and the church had help from partners such as Lockwood Aviation, Alan Jay Automotive Network, The Salvation Army and other churches. The volunteers are from all walks of life and different faiths. Mary Strenth was one volunteer whose absence was strongly felt this year. Strenth was with The Salvation Army.
“A lot of use are volunteering from First Presbyterian Church of Sebring,” Jeanette Stypa said. “We are here to honor our dear friend, Mary Strenth, who passed away in the spring. We are carrying on her legacy.”
Stypa said she has no plans to stop volunteering and is hooked.
Baas said there was around 30 volunteers per day leading up to the holiday and expected 40 volunteers working in shifts today.
“We couldn’t do it without them,” Baas said.
The students gave up their days off from holiday break to help out at the church. Sophomore Nevaeh Tyson joked that she wouldn’t have minded sleeping in late.
“It feels good to help others,” she said.
Freshman Shayla Farrow wanted to share the feelings of her own holiday with others.
“I wanted to give others the same experience I have with my family.”
Whether it’s inviting the next door neighbor over or a huge meal outreach, these are just a couple of examples of sharing and generosity that illustrates the meaning of Thanksgiving that are taking place around the county.