SEBRING — Anyone who has ever cooked a Thanksgiving dinner with turkey and all the trimmings can understand the time, effort, sweat, and yes, sometimes even tears that goes into the meal. Just imagine the effort it takes to produce over 3,200 dinners (not to mention the dishes), yet that’s just what Hands for Homeless and Faith Lutheran Church have done.

The dinners are for the community and starts with community. Hundreds of volunteers and man-hours go into preparing the feasts. Chef Jacob Lyons of Hands for Homeless and Faith Lutheran’s Pastor Rob Maulella are immensely grateful for the many hands that are making light work.

