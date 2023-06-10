Marcia C. Penn
Marcia Carol (Hubert) Penn, age 85, passed away on Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Sebring, Florida. She was born May 24, 1938, in Fort Meade, Florida, the daughter of the late James Theodore and Virginia (Stokes) Hubert and the baby sister of her two older brothers.
Mrs. Penn graduated with her degree from Barry College and worked as a legal secretary and executive administrative assistant until her retirement. She was a former long-term member of First United Methodist Church of Avon Park and most recently a member of First United Methodist Church of Sebring. Marcia was an avid animal lover and left behind her two companions. She was a very special woman loved by all.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her older brother, Franklin Edward Hubert, and her stepson, William (Bill) Penn. She is survived by a loving family that includes her husband of 53 years, Samuel Penn; her son, Ray Allender (wife, Domini); her oldest brother, James Theodore Hubert Jr. (wife, Thurla), and her grandchildren, Casey, Brianne and Ryan Allender. She also leaves behind her stepdaughters, Valerie Delary (husband, Michael) and Kimberly Penn; her step-grandchildren, Stacey Penn and Sara Mann (husband, Joshua), and her step-great-grandchild, Scarlett Mann.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, June 12, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Homeland Cemetery in Homeland, Florida.