Philippines South China Sea

In this photo provided by the Presidential Communications Office, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is greeted during his visit at the Philippine Military Academy in Baguio city, northern Philippines on Saturday Feb. 18, 2023. 

 PRESIDENTIAL COMMUNICATIONS OFFICE VIA AP

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine president said Saturday the Chinese coast guard’s use of military-grade laser that briefly blinded some of the crew aboard a Philippine patrol vessel in the disputed South China Sea was not enough for him to invoke a mutual defense treaty with the United States, but warned that such aggression should stop.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. told a news conference he also reminded China’s ambassador to Manila that escalating aggression and incursions into Philippine waters by Beijing’s coast guard, navy and government-backed civilian fishing fleets violate an agreement he struck with Chinese President Xi Jinping last month.

