Margie C. Guthrie
Margie C. Guthrie transitioned on Aug. 30, 2021. Margie was born Nov. 12, 1937 in Monticello, Indiana to parents, Charles and Eileene Guthrie.
Nearly 30 years of her life were spent in Indiana as a public school teacher. She moved into her retirement years after serving students with special needs at Purdue University in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Throughout her life she enjoyed time with her family, loved to travel, play golf and relished socializing with friends. Margie’s later years were spent in Sebring, Florida enjoying the Florida lifestyle. She was a passionate supporter/active member of Unity of Sebring for many years. Margie truly was accepting of every individual, compassionate and a generous person to all who knew her.
Margie was preceded in death by her parents and good friend, Carol Laughlin. She will be sorely missed by her lifelong friend, Sara Munsell, as well as her loving family and a myriad of friends.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will take place Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Unity of Sebring,
In lieu of flowers, Margie desired that any donations be made to Unity of Sebring, 10417 S. Orange Blossom Blvd., Sebring, FL 33875, Donations also may be sent to Good Shepherd Hospice, 1110 Hammock Road, Sebring, Florida 33870 or the charity of your choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dowden Funeral Home, 2605 Bayview St., Sebring, FL 33870. 863-385-1546.