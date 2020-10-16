Marguerite A. Murray
Marguerite Ann Nixon Murray, 94, of Hickory, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 at College Pines Nursing Center, Valdese, North Carolina, after a period of declining health. Mrs. Murray was born Sept. 15, 1926 in Highlands County, Florida, a daughter of the late Norman Harold and Dorothy Payne Nixon. She retired as an office secretary for a utilities business.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Patrick Murray, and a son, Tom Murray. Surviving are her children, John Michael Murray, Dorothy Bowser, Kevin Murray, Richard Murray, Marguerite Murray and Joann Murray. Also surviving are her 27 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service for Marguerite Nixon Murray will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at Oak Hill Cemetery, Lake Placid, Florida.
A graveside service for Marguerite Nixon Murray will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at Oak Hill Cemetery, Lake Placid, Florida.

Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory with Stephenson & Nelson Funeral Home is assisting the Murray family.
