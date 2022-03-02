Marilyn Halkyer
Marilyn Halkyer, 83, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away on Feb. 23, 2022, at Somers Hospice House. She was born Feb. 28, 1938, in Scranton, Pennsylvania to Walter and Helen Wasylyk.
Mrs. Halkyer was dedicated to raising her children and had a passion for crocheting. In her younger years, she loved to golf and travel with her husband.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, George X. Halkyer Jr.; and is survived by her daughters, Debra Halkyer of Bridgeton, New Jersey, Donna McCreary of Davenport, Florida, Kathleen Headman (John) of Moneta, Virginia and Kelly Patitucci (John) of Bridgeton, New Jersey. Marilyn is also survived by six grandchildren of which Todd Halkyer (Krystal) of Wilmington, North Carolina and Morgan Halkyer (Amanda Gillespie) of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, were raised from babies as her own children; and three great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Halkyer was honored by her family with a Celebration of Life on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Crystal Lake Clubhouse in Avon Park.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dowden Funeral Home, 2605 Bayview Street, Sebring, FL 33870; 863-385-1546.