SEBRING — The good news about Carissa Marine is that she’s staying in Highlands County.
The better news is, although she’s leaving the Champion for Children Foundation, she will join an even larger organization that helps not just in Florida, but in Puerto Rico and all over the world.
After almost six years as chief executive officer for the Champion for Children Foundation, Marine will now serve as regional manager for Florida/Puerto Rico for Samaritan’s Purse, starting April 25.
Specifically, she will work for Operation Christmas Child, a mission to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need throughout the world.
Since 1993, Samaritan’s Purse has collected shoebox gifts filled with toys, school supplies, and hygiene items for more than 209 million children in more than 170 countries and territories, according to SamaritansPurse.org.
Marine, speaking from a Samaritan’s Purse conference in Orlando, said she will be leading the South Florida team and working with volunteers throughout the area.
“I’m staying here,” Marine said of Sebring. “I will work remotely.”
Samaritan’s Purse, based out of Boone, North Carolina, has multiple programs, of which Operation Christmas Child is just one, Marine said. The organization’s main focus is disaster relief, in the spirit of the parable of the Good Samaritan: Giving to those who have suffered a disaster.
“There are still spots in Florida they are helping,” Marine said, adding that Puerto Rico is still rebuilding from Hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017, as well as eight storms since then. “Some areas never are the same.”
Marine has served with Champion for Children, on staff since 2015 and as CEO since May 1, 2017. Her last day is April 21.
Kevin Roberts, founder, board chair and CEO from 1993 to 2017, said they don’t plan to have an interim CEO. Immensely busy as a Highlands County commissioner, he will oversee day-to-day operations with the help of a “very capable” staff for as long as it takes to find the best new leader.
Roberts said he mentored Marine, and expected he might need to do the same with a new person. He and the board of directors want someone with a heart for children, good networking skills, some marketing and administration experience, and ideally, a local resident with nonprofit experience.
Although he and the board would like to find someone as soon as possible, Roberts said they want to take their time, too.
“We want to make sure to get it done right,” Roberts said. “It can’t be ‘a job.’ It has to be a ministry.”
The Foundation provides child abuse and neglect prevention programs and early-intervention services to the one in five children facing abuse or neglect in childhood.
“One kid being hurt, or not safely and lovingly cared for, is one too many,” Marine said.
The Foundation has 15 initiatives to more than 4,000 local kids and teens each year. Highlands County community support provides all financial assistance, wrap-around services, educational materials, and trauma-informed training. Marine said the partnerships help protect children, encourage teens, and strengthen families for generations.
Marine, raised in West Africa, developed a heart for children and families and a desire for others to know the salvation and love of Jesus Christ. Both she and Roberts said she is excited for the opportunity of a full-time Christian mission.
While Marine said she would miss her “Foundation family” and is thankful for the Foundation’s trust of her over the years, she remains confident that the Foundation will thrive and will reduce abuse and neglect even more in the coming years.
Those interested in the CEO position should submit their resumes as soon as possible by mail to P.O. Box 7125, Sebring, FL 33872; by email to lmills@championforchildren.org, or in person to the main office at 419 E. Center Ave., Sebring, FL 33870.
More information on the position is online at www.ChampionforChildren.org, or by calling the main office at 863-382-2905.