Marion B. Snyder
Marion B. Snyder, age 101, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021 in Sebring, Florida. She was born Jan. 28, 1920 in Passaic, New Jersey to the late Louis and Jenny (La Barba) Battistelli. Marion had been a resident since 1982 coming from Middletown, New Jersey. She was an avid golfer and brilliant bridge player. The epitome of kindness and generosity, she was loved by all who knew her.
A devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother, she is survived by her daughters, Patricia Boden of Sebring, Florida and Elaine Hershkowitz and son-in-law, Dr. Robert Hershkowitz of West Long Branch, New Jersey; four grandchildren, Debra Huff (Michael), Kim Richard (Kerry), Dawn Adamo (John), and Eric Grissom (Casey); 11 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and her beloved maltese, Maggie. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter L. Snyder; her brother, Frank Battistelli, and sister, Emily Romagnoli.
A celebration of her life will occur at a later date.
