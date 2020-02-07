The day I wrote this letter there were only 39 days left until the local election for (Sebring) City Council positions. Four candidates are running for three seats. Competition is going strong for those three seats.
One candidate with three years’ experience on the council already is (former) Chief Tom Dettman. We already know the chief as the chief of the Sebring Police Department. With 45 years in law enforcement, 19 of them right here in Sebring, gives him the knowledge of the area, its people and all the problems that come up in a community such as Sebring.
I’m sure the other candidates are serious about their efforts, but the bottom line is a man with three years under his belt is more than qualified for the responsibility of representing the people of Sebring as a council member. Go to the polls and mark Dettman for Sebring City Council.
Hal Graves
Sebring