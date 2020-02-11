SEBRING — While Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring looks at moving to a popular vote, its current configuration with landowner votes makes it unique in Florida.
Reportedly, it may be the only — if not one of the few — improvement districts in the state as old as it is without having made the conversion from having any landowner seats to having all five seats of the Board of Supervisors elected by popular vote.
Currently, the board consists of two landowner seats and three popularly-elected seats. At a recent landowner election, Craig Herrick won a vacant landowner seat on the board, filling in the last two years of a term vacated by Dan Stegall.
Herrick joins Mike Gilpin, who was reelected without opposition for another four years to his landowner seat.
The board now consists of Gilpin, Herrick and the three popularly-elected supervisors: Joe Branson, Raymond Brooks and Neal Hotelling.
The list would be very different, according to one former board member, if it had already been converted to a popular vote, in part because the management company that owns Tanglewood — a large subdivision of the district — owns a large number of lots and still participates in elections.
It’s the contention of David Halbig, former board member, that if Tanglewood hadn’t voted in the Jan. 24 landowner election, Mark Camp would have won that vote.
Camp is also a former supervisor who resigned his post last year.
There might be political will to continue a move to popular seats, Halbig said. He states that four previous board members wanted to go to popular seats.
Halbig also said when he served on the board, studies done to determine the amount of urban area in the district, as well as population density, varied in the percentage of “urban area” the district has.
Those maps, done in 2007, he said, ended up taking the board from two popular seats to three, but might have changed the vote even further, if the board at that time had adopted a different map.
For example, a map counting a minimum average urban density of 1.5 people per acre showed 1243.07 acres of urban density in the district out of 5,772.25 total acres in Sun ‘N Lake, according to maps from the study, provided by the District.
A map that also tallied single-family homes on 2.5 acres, with access to improved roads, counted 1,505.92 acres of urban density in the District.
A similar tally, which included district-wide access to paved roads as a criterium for those same single-family homes on 2.5 acres with paved-road access, resulted in a total of 3,979.13 acres of urban density out of the district’s 5,772.25 acres.
Halbig said the board at the time chose a lesser density map, one that results in 41.26% of density, and kept the existing landowner seats.
“Time will tell how this all plays out,” Halbig told the Highlands News-Sun after the recent landowner election.
Right now, the district has options, he said, of keeping voting and representation as it is, petitioning the Highlands County Board of County Commission to create five landowner seats — because changes to the district charter must be done by the county commission — or going to system of one acre/one vote.
Halbig was one of three supervisors who, in 2015, resigned after allegations of violations of the Florida Government-in-the-Sunshine law in the midst of supervisors and a former district employee also being in conflict.
All three resigned eventually for various reasons: One for health and another, who got reelected, for political differences with the rest of the board.
The board has rotated through members, to some degree, since then, some of whom have been appointed by a majority of the board to fill vacancies until each next election.
Residents have, for many years, spoken about the value of going to a popular election method for all five seats, but vestiges of the original system — designed to protect interests of large landowners and, in the past, the original developer — have remained for now.