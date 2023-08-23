Markland -- aquitted of murder -- charged with burglary, petit theft

Defense lawyer Donna Mae Peterson and Phillip Markland react as a jury acquitted him of first-degree murder in April 2022.

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF, FILE

Phillip J. Markland, acquitted of murdering his uncle after a 7-year stint in jail, was arraigned in Highlands County on burglary and petit theft charges Monday.

He filed a not-guilty plea; he is represented by defense lawyer Donna Peterson.

