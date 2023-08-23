Markland -- aquitted of murder -- charged with burglary, petit theft

Phillip J. Markland, acquitted of murdering his uncle after a 7-year stint in jail, was arraigned in Highlands County on burglary and petit theft charges Monday.
Phillip J. Markland, acquitted of murdering his uncle after a 7-year stint in jail, was arraigned in Highlands County on burglary and petit theft charges Monday.
He filed a not-guilty plea; he is represented by defense lawyer Donna Peterson.
The March 6 arrest information from the 10th Judicial Circuit State Attorney Brian Haas’ office simply alleges that Markland, 39, entered the home of a woman with the intent to steal from her. He then allegedly stole property – which the information does not define – from the woman.
Based on the information, Circuit County Judge Angela Cowden sent out an arrest warrant around the state; Markland apparently was not a resident of the county at the time.
After his July 17 arrest, Markland was briefly held and released on $5,500 bond, according to court records. The judge ordered him not to contact the female victim and was told not to possess any “weapons, guns or knives.”
The ban on possessing any weapons may be connected to his dramatic murder trial in April 2022. Markland, who told 911 dispatchers “the right to bear arms shall not be infringed” in the moments after putting more than 20 bullets in his uncle’s head, has had run-ins with relatives over his guns in the past.
On Jan. 10, 2013, he went to a relative’s house to retrieve his guns, an arrest affidavit states. Family members told Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies that “there is a fear the defendant may use the weapons to harm himself.” Markland screamed in his father’s face, which caused his father to fear his son was about to punch him, the affidavit states. Prosecutors charged him with assault/domestic violence. Prosecutors dropped the charges after he completed a pre-trial diversion program.
Then, on June 15, 2014, Markland shot his Uncle Thomas Markland to death during an argument that left one participant alive – Phillip. That left the jury with three kinds of evidence to ponder: a shaky cell phone video of Philip acting aggressively toward his uncle hours before the shooting, a pair of 911 calls and expert testimony from crime scene analysts.
Tenth Circuit Medical Examiner Stephen J. Nelson testified that 17 of the bullets hit the side of Thomas Markland’s head, indicating his uncle may have been turned away from his nephew while calling 911. The string of kill shots from Phillip Markland’s .22 semiautomatic rifle can be heard during that call. Nelson testified last week that Thomas Markland died where he fell.
But Thomas shot Phillip first, hitting him in the eye, which put Phillip in fear of his life, and gave him a right to defend himself, Peterson and fellow defense lawyer Jame Leigh Chalgren told the jury.
After his acquittal on first-degree murder charges, Phillip Markland was free to go after spending more than seven years in jail awaiting trial.
Petit theft is a second-degree misdemeanor punishable by $500 fine and 60 days in jail. Burglary of a dwelling is punishable by 15 years in prison, 15 years probation, and $10,000 fine.