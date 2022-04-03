SEBRING — Jury selection starts Monday for the trial of Phillip J. Markland, the man accused of shooting his uncle, Thomas Markland, to death more than seven years ago.
Judge Peter Estrada on Wednesday ruled that Dr. Daniel Buffington, a well-known doctor of pharmacy, cannot testify as to whether Markland had been insane at the time of the shooting. He can, however, testify about the effects any prescription or other drugs might have had on the defendant’s behavior – if the foundation is laid.
Prosecutor John Kromholz could argue that Markland’s documented use of drugs, including K2 and methamphetamine, caused him to pull the trigger on his uncle’s semiautomatic rifle. The veteran prosecutor has indicated he plans to put the county’s 911 manager on the stand to testify about Thomas Markland’s call. And the recording could be played in court.
Markland’s mental state may be at the heart of the case, but the defense has a safety net that could get Markland freed after so many years: Stand Your Ground. A bullet hole in his head could be Exhibit A.
Phillip J. Markland and Thomas Markland were arguing in the hallway of his uncle’s home during a family get-together in June 2014. Thomas fired first, hitting his nephew between his eyes, but the bullet traveled under his scalp to the back of his neck.
As his uncle dialed 911 on his cell phone, and told dispatchers he had to shoot his nephew in self-defense, Phillip fired several times, hitting and killing his uncle. Thomas’ body was inside the front door of the home and his phone next to him in a pool of blood when detectives arrived.
Markland’s lawyers, Jami Leigh Chalgren and Donna Mae Peterson will have the judge instruct the jury on Stand Your Ground, a complex set of instructions centering on self-defense. Once the jury is in deliberation, they can weigh the evidence to determine whether Markland was in fear of his life. If they do, they can let him go.
Neighbors who knew Thomas Markland testified in depositions that the Vietnam War veteran was a heavy drinker who could be belligerent and pugnacious. Others at the crime scene testified in depositions that Phillip was a heavy drug user in high school and since, and was agitated and psychotic when EMTs tried to load him into an ambulance.
Jurors won’t see either version of Markland as he sits in court this week. He has undergone psychiatric care and though the court once considered him incompetent, he has been restored to competency, court records show.
Witnesses may include Markland family members, Highlands County detectives and deputies who responded to the scene, military historian and author Gregory Daddis, and Bradenton neuropsychologist James M. McGovern, who assesses and treats mental, emotional and behavioral disorders.