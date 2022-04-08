SEBRING — On Wednesday, jurors in Courtroom 2A listened as gunfire interrupted Thomas Markland’s 911 call. On Thursday, jurors studied autopsy photos of 17 bullet holes in Markland’s skull.
Medical Examiner Stephen J. Nelson testified that Markland more than two-dozen bullet wounds.
Prosecutor John Kromholz showed the jury the pump-action Remington Fieldmaster .22 rifle the uncle used to shoot his nephew during an argument in the uncle’s home. After firing that shot, the uncle got on the phone to 911 for an ambulance for his nephew, Phillip J. Markland.
Kromholz then showed the jury the Ruger 10/22 semi-automatic rifle that Phillip allegedly used to kill his uncle as the uncle urged dispatchers to send help quickly. Just before the explosion of bullets interrupts the call, the uncle told dispatchers he had to shoot his nephew, which prosecutors say indicates Thomas was defending himself.
“I had to do it, there have been shots fired,” the elder Markland, who was in his mid-60s, excitedly told dispatchers.
The voice in the background, apparently Phillip, can be heard saying what sounds like, “Call them off, call them off.”
Thomas yells again at his nephew: “Get down on the ground!” as the dispatcher asks for information on everyone’s condition. The string of gunshots explode into the call and the operator calls “Hello, Hello?” until she determines no one is answering.
Kromholz also introduced what he considers evidence that Phillip Markland had something planned for his uncle before the murder. For instance, his brother, Patrick John Markland Jr., Phillip’s brother, testified that Phillip had come to his home the day before the murder.
“Before he left told me he had to apologize for what he had to do next,” Patrick Markland told the jury. “He was sorry for what he had to do next, and we would know what he was talking about later, something to that effect,” Patrick said. The next morning he heard about his uncle’s death.
Phillip’s lead attorney, Jami Leigh Chalgren, on cross, asked Patrick Markland if he knew what Phillip meant by that statement.
“You didn’t know what he was referring to, right?” Chalgren asked.
“No, no idea.”
“At the time he said that, he could have meant anything, right?” Chalgren asked.
“I have no idea what he was referring to,” Patrick repeated.
Highlands County Sheriff’s homicide investigator Robert Louis Neale, testifying for the prosecution, told jurors he had questioned Phillip the next day.
“He spoke freely, never asked to stop (the interview) and stayed engaged,” Neale said.
“Did anything come up now that his uncle was deceased? Anything about the estate?” Kromholz asked the detective.
“(A second detective at the interview) and (Phillip) were talking about the fact that … basically his uncle was like a father figure to him and had left everything to … and we got information from the family that the uncle had left everything …”
At this point, Chalgren objected and Kromholz changed his line of questioning.
Phillip Markland has studied notes, sifted through documents and depositions, a full participant in the proceedings. After all, he’s had more than seven birthdays in the County Jail. He has known more than a half-dozen lawyers and changed his mind about using an insanity defense and returned to it and tried several Stand Your Ground hearings and motions over the years but lost.
As his brother testified on Thursday, the two made eye contact as his brother gave him a thumb’s up as he left the stand.
The jury, however, reacted with solemn looks at Markland as they viewed the death photos of the uncle, his beard surrounding a lifeless grimace. They studied his uncle’s eyes slammed shut in death as he lay in his own home, by the front door.
A paramedic testified that he found Thomas Markland dead on his knees, bent forward with his forehead touching the floor – both hands clutching a rifle.
But the trial isn’t over yet. Markland’s lawyers – at least his sixth and seventh attorneys since the slaying nearly eight years ago — say Phillip fired on his uncle in self-defense. After all, Thomas had shot his nephew between the eyes with a .22, which necessitated the concerned uncle’s call to emergency dispatchers. Jurors won’t hear the defense’s version of events when Chalgren and Peterson — aggressive and prepared — launch their defense Monday.
They have made points, however, getting a firearms expert to admit that she didn’t test a .270 rifle among the weapons in the house, which was filled with weapons. Thomas Markland was a decorated Vietnam veteran who had a blood alcohol level of at least .19 at the time of his death, Medical Examiner Stephen J. Nelson testified. Chalgren will portray the victim as a troubled, alcoholic who was on the outs with the rest of the family.
“Had your uncle been ostracized by other people in the family,” Chalgren asked Patrick.
“My father, my mother, his grandma, his son, a lot of people had,” Patrick answered. “No one was really in contact with (Thomas) until Justin was.”