SEBRING — The court has selected 12 jurors and two alternates to try Phillip J. Markland for first degree murder in the June 2014 killing of his uncle.
After nearly two days of winnowing, the jury received instructions from Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada on how a trial unfolds.
The six women and eight men were sworn in mid-Tuesday afternoon.
Opening arguments from prosecutor Assistant State Attorney John Kromholz and Markland defense lawyer Jami Leigh Chalgren began shortly after the jury was sworn in.
Markland helped his lawyers strike names off the potential juror list.
The case centers on Markland’s mental state at the time of the shooting. Chalgren will argue he was mentally ill at the time of the shooting.
Kromholz will argue Markland shot his uncle out of anger and point to Markland’s illicit drug use as a contributing factor.