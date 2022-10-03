Phillies Marlins Baseball

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara, left greets shortstop Miguel Rojas before a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Miami.

 LYNNE SLADKY/AP PHOTO

MILWAUKEE — The Miami Marlins are shutting down ace right-hander Sandy Alcantara for the rest of the season.

Manager Don Mattingly announced the move Saturday before the Marlins played the Milwaukee Brewers. The decision was not Alcantara’s, according to Mattingly.

