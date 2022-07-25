Marlins Pirates Baseball

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara throws against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 24, in Pittsburgh.

 BARRY REEGER/AP PHOTO

PITTSBURGH — Nick Fortes and Miguel Rojas hit RBI singles in the 10th inning and the Miami Marlins beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5 on Sunday.

Fortes led off the 10th with a go-ahead single against closer David Bednar (3-4) and took second on a bobble by right fielder Cal Mitchell. Rojas drove him in two batters later with a single.

Recommended for you