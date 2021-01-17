MIAMI — The Miami Marlins agreed to contract terms with all of their arbitration-eligible players, including third baseman Brian Anderson for $3.8 million.
Miami also announced deals Friday with catcher Jorge Alfaro ($2.05 million) and three relievers — Yimi García ($1.9 million), Richard Bleier ($1,425,000) and Adam Cimber ($925,000).
In addition, Miami signed 11 players from four countries, including 18-year-old Cuban infielder Yiddi Cappe, during Major League Baseball’s international signing period. Cappe is widely regarded as one of baseball’s top 10 international prospects.
Anderson led the Marlins last year with 11 homers and 38 RBIs and is considered part of their long-terms plan. He has been remarkably consistent, with an average of .255 to .273 in each of his four major league seasons. He earned $227,778 prorated of a $615,000 salary.
Alfaro batted .226 with three home runs last year and lost his starting job in the postseason to Chad Wallach, who is better defensively. He gained $220,370 prorated from a $595,000 salary.
García allowed only one run in 15 innings with 19 strikeouts last year, and he’s considered a potential closer in 2021. He earned $407,407 prorated from a $1.1 million salary.
Bleier had a 2.16 ERA in 21 games last year for the Marlins and Orioles, making a $338,889 prorated from a $915,000 salary. Cimber had a 3.97 ERA in 14 games for the Indians, and Miami acquired him in a trade in November for $100,000. He earned $215,370 prorated from $581,500.
Cappe is a 6-foot-3 and 175 pounds and has played shortstop in national competition in Cuba since he was 16. The Marlins also signed players from the Dominican Republic, Venezuela and Mexico.
Cardinals, Flaherty still without deal, swap figures
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals and ace Jack Flaherty have not agreed to terms on a 2021 contract and they swapped figures for salary arbitration Friday.
The 25-year-old Flaherty asked for $3.9 million and the team offered $3 million. The sides can come to an agreement until an arbitrator hears their case and makes a decision next month. If left to the arbitrator, the ruling will go entirely to one side or the other — no settling in the middle.
After finishing fourth in NL Cy Young Award voting in 2019, Flaherty went 4-3 with a 4.91 ERA over nine starts during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He made one postseason start, pitching one-run ball over six innings in a 4-0 loss to San Diego in the deciding Game 3 of their first-round series.
Flaherty was set to make $604,000 last year and ended up with $223,889 in prorated pay.
This is Flaherty’s first season eligible for arbitration, and he’s not eligible for free agency until after the 2023 season.
The Cardinals avoided arbitration by reaching one-year deals with outfielder Harrison Bader ($2 million), right-hander Alex Reyes ($900,000) and right-hander Jordan Hicks ($862,500).
Bader made a prorated $218,556 of his $590,100 salary last year. Hicks made $214,370 of $578,800.