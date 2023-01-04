An elderly couple were on an ocean cruise when a storm arose. They were standing near the back of the ship when a giant wave washed up and over the boat, sweeping the old man overboard. The crew searched for days but could not find him. The captain sent the old woman back to shore and promised that he would notify her as soon as something was found.

Three weeks passed when the old woman finally received a message from the captain. It read: “Ma’am, I am sorry to inform you, but we found your husband’s body at the bottom of the ocean. We hauled him up on deck, and an oyster was attached to his backside. Inside the oyster was a pearl worth $50,000.00.”

