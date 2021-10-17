Oct. 1-3

Dylan Michael Brown, Sebring and Bethany Norma Evangeline Johnson, Sebring

Andre St. Patrick Wallace, Avon Park and Tymber Leanne Manus, Avon Park

Frank Ervin Prescott, Okeechobee and Theresa Mary Lujeana Biedler, Lake Placid

Robert William Hartman, Lake Placid and Sarabpreet Kaur Khara, Sebring

Oct. 4 — 10

Alton Anthony Bell, Sebring and Natalie Iman Moore, Sebring

David Luke Trogdon, Sebring and Ashley Nicole Aguirre, Okeechobee

Steven Wayne Books, Lake Placid and Katherine Lou Horton Baker, Lake Placid

Wesley Adam Soles, Jr., Frostproof and Patience Ann Marie Conway, Frostproof

Moises Lee Reyes, Sebring and Melody Abreu Rodriguez, Sebring

Matthew Ryan Palmer, Sebring and Kayla Ann Askin, Sebring

Harry Lisker Huff, Jr., Sebring and Marissa Mae Baldwin, Sebring

