If you spend any time nearby our area lakes, chances are you’ve spotted a rather elusive creature and didn’t even know it. Florida’s marsh rabbit is a shy, reclusive critter that stays close to the heavy vegetation even when it emerges to feed. If you’ve seen a chocolate brown, rather small bunny nearby the lake edge, you’ve probably seen a marsh rabbit.
Differing in both size and coloration from the Eastern cottontail rabbit, a marsh rabbit lacks that fluffy white “cotton ball” tail poof. A marsh rabbit has a brownish, grayish tail that matches its overall coloration. It also has a much smaller head, face, and ears. When you see a marsh rabbit you easily notice the darker coloration and smaller overall size.
Both the cottontail and marsh rabbit are most active in the early morning and late evening hours. Watch for them near sundown along the lake edges where sheltered vegetation exists nearby. When a marsh rabbit moves, it stretches out and walks whereas cottontail rabbits usually hop around if disturbed. If you haven’t observed this before it may appear as though there is something wrong and the rabbit is moving slowly. If you have the opportunity to observe their movements, take note of the extremely long rear toenails.
Smaller legged and less powerful on land than other rabbits, marsh rabbits are agile swimmers and readily take to the water to avoid predators and stay safe. Diving into the water to escape, rarely you may discover them floating with just eyes and nose breaking the water’s surface.
Found nearby fresh and even brackish waters, they will live near lakes, swamps, flooded prairies and even flooded agricultural farms. These rabbits feed on emergent vegetation such as marsh grass, cattail, rushes, water hyacinths, marsh pennywort and duck potato. They use the same vegetation to build their nest which they then line with fur pulled from their breast and belly. Young are born four to six times a year and are fully on their own in four weeks.