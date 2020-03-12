SEBRING — Leo Marshall Jr., 33, of Sebring, was arrested by Sebring Police Department on Friday, March 6 and faces charges of sexual assault on a person over 18 by a person over 18, and battery. According to the SPD’s arrest report, officers arrived at Grand Avenue due to an offense of a sexual nature.
Officers say in the report that the 19-year-old female victim was walking down Grand Avenue at about 8 a.m. when an unknown male approached her telling her to “come here” several times. The man would later be positively identified as Marshall. The victim told police she tried to walk away from the man via a side yard of a home or building on Grand Avenue but Marshall allegedly followed her.
The victim said Marshall grabbed her and pushed her onto the ground and began trying to pull her pants off her. After several attempts of the same sort, the victim told police she was fighting back and screaming in her efforts to get away from Marshall. The victim said Marshall finally walked away towards Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Lemon Avenue. She gave police a description of him and his clothing.
Officers brought the victim back to the scene so she could do a “show-up identification,” at which time she identified Marshall as her attacker. She said she was 100% positive.
Marshall was arrested and has since bonded out of jail.