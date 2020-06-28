Martin A. Ibanez
Martin A. Ibanez, 58, of Lake Placid, Florida went home to be with his Lord on Thursday morning, June 18, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Martin was born on April 27, 1962 in Panama to parents Carmen Espinosa Batista and Martin T. Ibanez. Martin has been a 25-year resident of Lake Placid, moving here from Panama. Martin worked for the family business, Ibanez Gardens in Lake Placid. Martin was a member of the Nuevo Pacto IMU in Sebring. He enjoyed attending church and he loved to be with his family and friends anytime they could get together.
Martin is preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Carmen. He is survived by his loving children, Ruth, Cristian, and Martin; 14 sisters and brothers, and his step mother, Silvia G. Ibanez, who raised him from the age of 5.
A service to celebrate Martin’s life will be held at a later date in Lake Placid. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting www.scottfuneralservices.com. Arrangements entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home, 504 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid; 863-465-4134.