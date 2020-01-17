SEBRING — Throughout the county people will be celebrating, reflecting and honoring the life of Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday.
The Christian minister was famous for his efforts in the civil rights movement in the 1950s and 1960s. He was born on Jan. 15, 1929 and was assassinated on April 4, 1968 at the Lorraine Hotel in Memphis, Tennessee. King was known for bringing about change without using violence.
Perhaps his most famous speech is “I have a dream,” and people are still promoting the sentiments found within. In Highlands County there will be two parades with community lunches free and open to the public, along with other observances planned.
The Highlands County NAACP Branch will host its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Monday at the Grogan Center, Our Lady of Grace, 595 E. Main St., Avon Park.
This year’s theme is “Make The Dream a Reality.” The tickets are $20 each, which includes breakfast, entertainment and a dynamic speaker, Dr. Norman G. Knight, pastor at Ridge Area Seventh Day Adventist. Reserved tables of eight at $160 are available. Tickets are available by calling Pat Henderson at 863-382-6694.
The Avon Park Community Awareness, Inc. will hold its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade with the lineup beginning at 11:30 a.m. Monday at the Sims Cox Center at 100 Ernest Sims St. The route will be from Delaney Avenue north to the Martin Luther King Jr. complex at 207 E. State St.
A free lunch with is being offered in celebration. Inflatables and entertainment for the whole family is on tap. No road closures are planned.
The Sebring parade is being put on by the Highlands County Citizens with Voices. Lineup will be at 11 a.m. near First United Methodist Church of Sebring at 126 S. Pine St. The parade will step off at East Center Street and South Pine Street and flow down East Center Street to Circle Drive. From there the parade takes a left onto North Ridgewood Drive to North Pine Street and follow that to Lemon Avenue across the Sebring Parkway to the intersection of MLK Boulevard where the parade will take a left and go the nearby vacant lot.
The parade will begin at noon sharp, according to organizer Ada McGowan.
Immediately after the parade, a free community picnic with food and fun for the entire family will be in the open field across the street from Bountiful Blessings Church at 820 MLK Jr. Blvd. The celebration ends at 5 p.m.
For more information, call McGowan at 863-381-5485.
McGownan said the non-rofit group has put on the parade for five years.
“My goal is to have one county-wide celebration next year,” McGowan said.
McGowan explained the importance of recognizing and honoring Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
“It’s important because he lived and died for this cause,” she said. “It defeats the purpose of him dying if we don’t keep his dream alive. We need to pass it on to the next generation. We need to stay united — not get united, but stay united.”