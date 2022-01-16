SEBRING — The coronavirus continues to touch every aspect of our lives, including celebrations. While several events have been canceled because of COVID-19, a parade to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will take place at noon on Monday in Sebring. Gospel singer Andrea Mathis will be singing at the Garden of Joy from 10:45 a.m.-11:45 a.m. adjacent to the Circle Theatre before the parade. The celebrations continue after the parade with a free community picnic.
The Highlands County Citizens with Voices are inviting the public to participate in the parade by walking or riding in the parade. The group’s founder and President Ada McGowan said she wants to see everyone come out and participate in the parade. This year’s Grand Marshals are veterans Duvall Welch and John Folston.
“This is for anyone and everyone, even the animals,” McGowan said. “The Dream still lives. Dr. Martin Luther King was about unity. I want everyone to know, it’s okay to walk together. Black, white, Hispanic — it’s okay. We want to be unified. We are tired of being separated. It’s not a Black thing. It’s not a white thing. It’s the right thing.”
Individuals as well as church groups, youth and senior groups, and civic groups are encouraged to march, drive or float in the parade. The line-up will be at First United Methodist Church on Center Avenue. The step off will be at noon sharp. To sign up to march in the parade, call Ada McGowan at 863-381-5485.
After marching downtown Sebring, the parade will end up in the field across from Bountiful Blessings Church, pastored by Bishop Umah Miller and his wife, Lady Maria. In the field, a free community lunch will take place. Some distinguished residents will be recognized. Enjoy food and fellowship. A live DJ will keep the mood festive. Kids can ride horses and enjoy games. Feel free to bring a covered dish, or a donation will be welcome but not necessary.
Lake Placid and Avon Park canceled their MLK parades citing COVID. The NAACP breakfast was also canceled.