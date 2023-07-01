After the gun smoke cleared, Ramon Martinez, 37, had been shot dead by Polk County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team just south of Frostproof. SWAT team member, Polk Deputy Samual Yates, 25, had also been in the shoulder and was being prepped to be airlifted out.
By mid-morning on Friday, PCSO confirmed Yates was home recovering.
In a Friday morning joint press conference at the scene of the incident on Scenic Highway near TS Wilson Road in Frostproof, Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman and Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd described the events that started Thursday night that proved fatal to the suspect.
Blackman said about 10:45 Thursday night, his deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop of an orange 2003 Nissan because they suspected the driver was under the influence after running a stop sign at County Road 627 and County Road 17A East in Avon Park. The female driver kept heading north toward Frostproof and HCSO was about to call off the pursuit until a phone call to 911 changed things. The woman driving the car called 911 to report she was “being held in the car,” Judd said. It was not immediately known how the woman was able to call authorities.
HCSO continued the pursuit for 11 miles to Scenic Highway and TS Wilson Road when they informed PCSO. Polk officials said the Nissan went off the road and got stuck on uneven ground adjacent to an orange grove on Scenic Highway. Martinez, who was in the passenger’s seat, was smoking methamphetamine (meth). At the time, law enforcement believed he was also holding a baby hostage. He even pretended to speak to the baby, Judd said.
The crisis negotiators tried unsuccessfully for more than two hours to get Martinez to give up peacefully.
Martinez advised he was in possession of two firearms.
“He is high and low, and high and low as he continues to smoke meth through the evening. He’s incredibly erratic,” Judd said. “He, at one time, threatened suicide. He said he couldn’t let the baby go and he certainly couldn’t let the woman go because, if he did that, then we would shoot him.”
Martinez accused Highlands County deputies of being involved with the Sinaloa drug cartel from Mexico. Martinez asked for water to drink and deputies put water near the car in an effort to draw the suspect out with no luck.
In a trade, Martinez got rid of a magazine full of ammunition and a hand gun. Law enforcement assumed he had one gun left.
Eventually, Martinez was convinced to let the driver out of the car to get the proffered water to bring him.
Deputies rushed in and brought her to safety. The hostage was remarkably uninjured during her ordeal. The rescued hostage confirmed there was no baby in the car and that comment was a “ruse” from the suspect. Highlands County deputies had already confirmed that Martinez’s children were all safe and accounted for.
At the time of the press conference, it was not known what the woman’s relationship was to Martinez.
Martinez was no stranger to law enforcement. He had 16 felony arrests, 13 misdemeanor arrests and served in state prison for a violent crime, Judd said. He also had an active warrant for probation violation.
“He’s got a litany of violent arrests as well as well as drug arrests,” the Polk sheriff said.
Judd said Martinez jumped from the passenger’s seat to the driver’s side and “floored” the gas in an attempt to get the vehicle off of the elevated portion of road in a further attempt to flee. That’s when deputies “introduced chemical agent” into the vehicle.
“He immediately starts shooting at the SWAT team,” Judd said. “He shot at the SWAT team several times as they began to return fire. He shot one of my deputies, one of my SWAT team members.”
Yates was the deputy who was shot and airlifted to Lakeland Regional Health. Yates was shot in the shoulder and had “significant” glass embedded in his face from a shattered windshield of a patrol car. Judd said he was in excellent condition at the time of the Friday morning press conference. The bullet wound was a “through and through” shot high in his shoulder. Yates was having “minor” surgery to get large shards of glass out of his face, according to Judd. Yates’s bloody equipment was still on the ground during the press conference.
Yates has been with Polk County Sheriff’s Office since 2020 and was a probationary deputy with the SWAT team.
“I would say that he did a remarkable job. After he was shot this morning, he continued to stay in the gunfight. That’s the kind of man he is. That’s the kind of SWAT team that we have. They kept the fight going because they were bound and determined that this guy was not gonna hurt anybody else. He chose to die in a gunfight. We accommodated him. He said he wanted to go to heaven, we made the arrangements for him.”
When Martinez stopped shooting, Judd said PCSO was still shooting.
“At this point, we can’t even count all the rounds we shot back at him. But he apparently got off several shots during the beginning of this gunfight,” Judd said. “When you have a gunfight with a SWAT team, you lose every time. That was his last bad decision of the night.”
“We certainly want to appreciate and say thank you to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in helping us get this individual off the streets,” Blackman said. “Certainly a lot of accolades go out to the Crisis Negotiations team for their efforts in getting this man to give up – absolutely resulted in the saving of one hostage and we certainly do appreciate that. It’s always a pleasure to work with Polk County Sheriff’s Office under the leadership of Sheriff Judd.”
“As you can well imagine, when you start shooting at a SWAT team it doesn’t end up well. And we shot Ramon Martinez ... a lot. We killed him graveyard dead. We gave him exactly what he asked for after negotiating and trying to deescalate him for hours, he was shot and killed in an orange grove in Polk County because he asked for it and we gave it to him,” Judd said.
The Tenth Judicial Circuit Officer Involved Deadly Incident Task Force is investigating the shooting.