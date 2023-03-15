SEBRING — Marvin D. Kahn had two big loves in his life: Elsa, and oranges.

His love of Elsa came through the grace of God, Kahn would say. They shared 68 years of marriage, as of last August. Of all the people in his life and his career as a Florida citrus grower, Kahn always said Esla was his source of constructive criticism, unconditional support and both “my best friend and the love of my life.”

