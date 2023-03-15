SEBRING — Marvin D. Kahn had two big loves in his life: Elsa, and oranges.
His love of Elsa came through the grace of God, Kahn would say. They shared 68 years of marriage, as of last August. Of all the people in his life and his career as a Florida citrus grower, Kahn always said Esla was his source of constructive criticism, unconditional support and both “my best friend and the love of my life.”
Kahn’s love of citrus came from his parents, Mike and Sadie Kahn, Jewish immigrants who arrived in the United States from Lithuania and migrated in 1923 to Florida’s Heartland for the opportunity to own and run an orange grove.
Marvin Kahn died Tuesday, surrounded by family and friends in hospice care. He was 89.
Throughout his life, he was one of the constant forces to promote citrus in Florida’s Heartland, to help manage water resources while protecting property rights and to give back to the community that had given to his family.
When his parents opened a store on Ridgewood Drive in Sebring, they bought a house and started raising a family alongside their first grove. It was from his father that Marvin Kahn learned how to care for groves.
Kahn’s father, Mike, got into the business in 1930 at age 32, and after his father’s death at age 52, his mother, Sadie, took over. Eventually the groves were all divided among the Kahn children.
At his peak, Marvin Kahn had grown his 400 acres to 5,500. In recent years, Kahn had become the only one of his family still in the business. Part of the reason for that has been citrus diseases and a tough market. However, Kahn thrived from his ability to manage groves, his own and others’, along with growing fruit.
Five years ago, when inducted into the Florida Citrus Hall of Fame, Kahn said he would tell young people in citrus, “Where there’s a lot of problems, there’s also a lot of opportunity.”
Trevor Murphy, his business partner in Kahn Citrus Management LLC, was among those Kahn mentioned when he said he runs his business like a close family, just as his family did. As a result, employees stayed long-term.
In his life, Kahn led the industry, whether fighting for growers’ property rights, practicing and advocating for water management or as a community booster.
Kahn also headed up the first board of directors for the Highlands County Citrus Growers Association and was “extremely passionate about all things agricultural, especially citrus,” said Ray Royce, executive director for the Association.
As much as the growers, Kahn wanted to nurture the groves, Royce said, and stayed heavily involved in all aspects of the industry, sharing his perspective on what would help.
“He always wanted to be progressive and out front,” Royce said. “He never stepped back.”
Most of all, Kahn enjoyed giving back to the community, Royce said, and was an example of a life well lived.
As an early adopter of water management with overhead sprinklers, Kahn served on a work group for the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD) to develop the state’s first water-use caution area: 5,100 square miles including all of DeSoto, Hardee, Manatee and Sarasota counties, and parts of Highlands, Charlotte, Hillsborough and Polk counties.
Goals that have been met, SWFWMD stated, included setting minimum flows in the upper Peace River, minimum lake levels along the Lake Wales Ridge, a minimum aquifer level to prevent saltwater intrusion and policies to ensure good water supply into the future.
The policies have reduced overall groundwater use from the Upper Floridan aquifer by more than 50 million gallons per day.
Locally, Marvin Kahn and others founded the Highlands County 4-H Club Foundation and established the Florida Cracker Trail Association and the Florida Cracker Trail Ride, an annual event to reenact the early cattle drives that grew Florida’s still-vibrant cattle industry.