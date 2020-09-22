Most Americans love our country. We cherish our “freedoms,” our liberty, our way of life, our traditions and enjoy a standard of living unparalleled anywhere in the world. Many would emigrate here to join us in our society to succeed and improve themselves as citizens of our great nation with all it has to offer.
Unfortunately, there are some among us who feel we have achieved our prosperity on the backs of the downtrodden and have exploited the peoples and resources of the world to achieve an immoral and unethical union created by unbridled capitalism.
Enter Marxism. Communist and Socialist dogma is totally opposed to our style of governing ourselves, our success and the freedoms we enjoy, Marxists have vowed “transformation.” Where have you heard that one before? Transformation to what? Communism? Socialism?
Their intent is to undo and bring down our entire structure of governance and its institutions. But how can they do this?
The Communist Manifesto and Alinsky’s “Rules for Radicals” delineate exactly how:
First, never waste a crisis. (Pandemic). Find somebody to blame (Trump). Attack! Attack! Attack! (with a compliant media, of course.)
Truth is inconsequential. Espoused often enough it will stick.
Second, find a hot button issue (BLM). Foment conflict, chaos and anarchy in the streets. Cast doubt on the ability to restore law and order.
Third, create and promulgate an underclass dependent on government largess to the extent of its becoming unsustainable (open borders, free everything for everybody paid for by the “rich.” The welfare state will eventually become unsustainable and collapse.
Fourth, embrace identity politics. Radical xxtremists (Revolutionaries) renounce and stigmatize “middle class” values as materialistic, decadent, bourgeois. degenerate, imperialistic, war mongering and corrupt. By this standard is it any wonder that many members of minority and fringe groups consider themselves “victims” and are susceptible to the victimhood mantra from the radicals and are willing and able to protest as they rightfully do. However, urged by radical, bought and paid for outside influences, some find this as an excuse to loot and burn.
Fifth, get the guns. Without the guns, there are no means to resist. Lenin’s quote at the time of the Russian Revolution, “They have the guns and therefore we are for peace and reformation through the ballot. When we have the guns then it will be through the bullet.” And so it was.
Much if not all of what we see in our streets and politics today is chapter and verse from Marx’s Communist Manifesto and Saul Alinsky’s “Rules for Radicals.” I present the above for your edification. I fear the radical “transformation” of our beloved country into the socialist utopia of the left will be the beginning of the end of the USA as we know it. Is that what you want?
J. Richard Lensis is a resident of Avon Park. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.