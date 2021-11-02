Mary Ann Walton
Mary Ann Walton (Plante), age 64, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021 at her home in Sebring, Florida. Mary was born on Feb. 23, 1957 in Manchester, New Hampshire to the late Arthur and Barbara Plante. She graduated from Caribou High School in 1975. In her early years she worked in the service industry. Mary met her husband, Duane Walton, in Caribou, Maine and they moved to and married in Stuart, Florida in 1978. In Florida she worked in the schools and as a secretary, was actively involved with the YMCA with her husband, and enjoyed volunteering with her children’s activities.
Their family moved back to Caribou, Maine in 1990. In Maine she worked for the Loring Development Authority as an executive secretary, and then for the City of Caribou as the economic development director. While working for the City of Caribou, she received many state awards and recognitions for the millions of dollars that she obtained for the city. She also actively continued to participate and volunteer for fundraising efforts in the community.
Mary loved her family and friends deeply and was a devoted and caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She was always busy working on special projects and things for those she loved to make sure they knew how much she cared. Her favorite time was the holidays when she was surrounded by those she loved. Mary and her husband Duane were an inseparable couple who took care of each other and loved each other for the many decades they were together. Mary also loved spending time with her grandchildren who held a special place in her heart.
Mary is survived by her husband of 43 years, Duane Walton; her son, Scott, and wife Lacey Walton; her daughter, Jessica, and husband Kelly Thompson; her three stepdaughters, Sandi, Kelly and Bobbi; her eight grandchildren, Sophia, Natalie, Mason, Colby, Amanda, JD, Joey and Rebecca; her brothers, Bob, Rick, Dennis, and Jim; her sister, Patty; her sister-in-law, Brenda, as well as many other dear nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 at Stephenson Nelson Funeral Home in Sebring, Florida. A committal service will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 at Evergreen Cemetery in Caribou, Maine. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Caribou Inn and Convention Center in Caribou, Maine, following the committal (weather permitting). The family will still hold the Celebration of Life Service, in the event of bad weather.
